The double planetary mixer comes with an optional weighing system for measurements throughout the batching procedure. This integrated turnkey system includes a mixer, weighing scale and discharge system on mobile benches that can dock to each other and transfer carts of the same height. This allows for movement of the mix vessel along V-groove tracks and transport. The vessel with finished product is rolled from the mixer to the weighing station, and then to the discharge press for filling.