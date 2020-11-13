Company: Spherex

Website: www.wearespherex.com

Design Snapshot: Spherex developed a glass bottle featuring a child-resistant seal at the opening and a plastic screw-on cap. Each four-pack box has a window through which consumers can see the glass bottles.

Available in All Natural, Grapefruit, Lime, and Dragonfruit flavors, PHYX has 2.5 mg of THC and 2.5 mg of CBD. Consumers can reportedly feel effects in 10 minutes, and they last for one hour.