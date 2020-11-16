Company: Caliper Foods

Design Snapshot: Caliper Foods has launched Caliper Swiftsticks, single-serve packets of flavored CBD powder that dissolves directly on the tongue. Caliper Swiftsticks are available in three flavors: Mixed Berry, Cool Mint, and Lemon Lime. Each packet contains 20 mg of CBD. They’re available online in standup pouches with 30 and 60 packets and for retail shelves in a 2-pack, 10-pack, and 30-pack options.