EB 2.0 ECO chiller features environmentally friendly refrigerant and inverter technology to reduce power consumption up to 65% and lower operating costs. Designed for indoor and outdoor operation, it is suited for heat dissipation in combination with passive indoor cooling systems (PWS/PWW). It features a hot gas bypass refrigerant circuit, internal hydraulic bypass circuit and non-ferrous hydraulic circuit. The electrical tank level switch and coolant flow switch simplify operation, along with the programmable smart controller and wired remote control.