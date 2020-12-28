Dorner Manufacturing - www.dornerconveyors.com

ERT250 uses rollers to move pallet conveyors smoothly with no friction. A patent-pending, energy efficient linear gearbox offers motor positioning and zoning drives rollers. Non-contact zone control provides traffic control that eliminates pallet stops. Rollers are accessible and can be replaced without affecting the remaining portion of the conveyor. Suitable for applications calling for pallet or tray handling; no- and low-back pressure accumulation; medium- to heavy-load assembly automation; and cleanroom applications.