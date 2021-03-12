Automated ROBO-EDGE increases efficiency with processing by using minimal parts and durable, long-lasting materials. Requiring only one operator, the unit is capable of sharpening at least 60 knives an hour. The system eliminates downtime with dual retractable drawers that allow one tray to be loaded while the other tray is being sharpened. In less than 60 seconds, each knife is hollow ground, honed, polished and returned to the tray as the next knife is selected. www.primedge.com