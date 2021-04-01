Amcor announced the ‘Reducing CO2 Packaging’ Label from the Carbon Trust can now be printed on Amcor packaging to demonstrate significant carbon footprint reductions. It’s part of the company’s lifecycle assessment service, which enables brands to measure their packaging’s carbon footprint from raw materials through end-of-use. Carbon labeling is a way for brands to demonstrate their commitment to a lower carbon economy. Amcor is expanding the service to include the option for brands to carry the Carbon Trust’s carbon label on their packaging to independently communicate carbon reduction efforts to consumers. Qualification for the use of the label is based on the ability to demonstrate a carbon footprint reduction of 20% or more.