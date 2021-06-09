Corona has become the first global beverage brand with a net zero plastic footprint, meaning the brand recovers more plastic from the environment than it releases into the world. This achievement is part of the brand's vision to be a sustainability leader in consumer packaged goods.

Achieving this came after an extensive external assessment of Corona's global operations against the 3RI Corporate Plastic Stewardship Guidelines by South Pole, a leading climate solutions provider. The assessment measured Corona's remaining plastic usage throughout the brand's products and distribution logistics processes. It also followed the Verra Plastic Waste Reduction Standard to calculate the impact of Corona's mitigation activities, including a major investment in Mexico Recicla, a recycling facility in Mexico. Thanks to these efforts, Corona now recovers more plastic than its plastic footprint.

"As a brand born at the beach and deeply connected with nature, Corona has a responsibility to do all it can to be an ally to our environment and our oceans," said Felipe Ambra, global vice president of marketing, Corona. "Becoming the first global beverage brand with a net zero plastic footprint is the latest in Corona's broader ambition to help protect the world's oceans and beaches from plastic pollution. But we can't do it alone. That's why Corona created Plastic Reality, an augmented reality experience that allows people to see their annual plastic footprint in their own home. Seeing your full years' worth of plastic in your living room is truly eye-opening, and hopefully will inspire people to reduce their personal plastic use and their impact on the environment."

Plastic Reality users get an estimate of their annual plastic footprint after answering some basic questions about their consumption habits. That footprint is then visualized through colorful AR pieces of plastic that splash across the user's physical world like seawater washing ashore. From there Plastic Reality opens a virtual portal to a polluted beach paradise that shows how plastic affects nature while prompting users to take action to reduce their plastic footprint.

For more information and to try Plastic Reality, visit www.PlasticReality.com.