New foreign material detection system offers enhanced detection in a smaller footprint. The system can detect objects at 1.5 mm square and is 10 feet in length. With 3 model widths available, the high-speed technology has inspection rates up to 40,000 lbs./hour. The IP69K FMI system inspects product from the top and bottom simultaneously, in high-definition color. The inspection systems have magnetic driven motors, a high-speed rejector, positive drive belting and tool-less belt removal. Remote monitoring capability and real-time statistical reporting comes standard.

http://www.prospectionsolutions.com/