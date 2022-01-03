There are several types of systems that can help detect foreign matter in a food process, among which are metal detectors, X-ray units and magnets. Here are some of the newest products on the market. Follow links to see complete details of each product.





The XR75 is designed to detect contaminants as small as 0.4 mm (SUS) in packaged and bulk foods.

The meTRON 07 CI coil with bulk sense kit is a tunnel-style metal detector designed to handle large bags of dry bulk products, such as flour, sugar and rice.

The Xtreme unit is designed to detect small ferrous, nonferrous and stainless steel metal contaminants in packaged, loose and free-fall applications.

The company has custom-designed a twin aperture Stealth metal detector and dual lane Raptor 200 checkweigher for dairy.

The CEIA THS/MS21 multi-spectrum technology metal detector is available with optional USDA-certified construction.

The M30 R-Series GC is designed to identify contaminants in a range of food manufacturing applications, with SENSE software that extends intelligent control across the system.

The IP69 FMI system inspects product from the top and bottom simultaneously, in high-definition color.

Sentinel 1000 Selectscan has a single user-adjustable frequency and is designed to be easy to use.





