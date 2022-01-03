Sentinel 1000 Selectscan has a single user-adjustable frequency and is designed to be easy to use. Its Autolearn software enables the operator to set up a new product in just under 10 minutes. The software automatically determines the best frequency and sensitivity setting based on the customer’s products and the production environment. It tunes out product effect and adapts results to account for temperature changes and electromagnetic interference. At the same time, it provides documentation of results from each production run.

