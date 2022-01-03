The CEIA THS/MS21 multi-spectrum technology metal detector is available with optional USDA-certified construction. This USDA-approved design eliminates areas that could harbor bacteria, comes standard with IP66/IP69k construction for protection against high pressure and caustic washdown, and includes a foot design that addresses washdown/build-up concerns. Compliant with hygiene/sanitation guidelines for the design/fabrication of food equipment, the THS/MS21 delivers the highest sensitivity to all magnetic and non-magnetic metals, including stainless steel.

