The meTRON 07 CI coil with bulk sense kit is a tunnel-style metal detector designed to handle large bags of dry bulk products, such as flour, sugar and rice. It can detect 316 stainless steel as small as 2.0 mm and ferrous/non-ferrous metal particles as small as 1.5 mm when inspecting bags of dry product between 50-100 lbs. This level of sensitivity allows the unit to sense and reject even the smallest metal contaminant particles.

