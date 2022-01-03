The XR75 is designed to detect contaminants as small as 0.4 mm (SUS) in packaged and bulk foods. It provides quality control checks, including virtual weight, missing or broken products, and counting components as standard features. Combined with the company’s M6 dual frequency metal detector, it will allow for the best detection of all foreign material. Detection capabilities are completed by an integrated SSV checkweigher, and all detection systems are connected to a dual station reject equipped with a CCP kit that consists of “Reject Verify,” “Bin Full” and “Low Air Pressure” sensor.

www.anritsu.com

https://www.foodmaster.com/directories/68-food-processing-equipment/listing/11951-anritsu-product-inspection-detection



