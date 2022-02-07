The SC-6000 features a high-performance camera detector equipped with HD-TDI technology, yielding high resolution and sharp X-ray images while providing the optimal basis for the company's image processing software. The unit's minimal faulty rejection rate combines with maximum detection accuracy for precision and product safety. It can identify and inspect foreign materials, quantity, shape, completeness and fill level control. The scanning process is documented continuously and available for single and multi-track systems. With a scanning width of 600 mm, the unit can handle up to 120 meters of product per minute.

