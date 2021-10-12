Providing two critical functions in one compact frame, the company’s HC-A-V checkweigher is suitable for a range of packaged goods, including food and beverage items. The system adds high-resolution camera inspection to the checkweigher, which features a customer-specified high-tech Electro-Magnetic Force Restoration (EMFR) weigh cell—designed for precise weighing results. The vision control system checks items from both above and below, resulting in cover film verification, sell-by date confirmation and 1D/2D barcode examination.

www.wipotec-ocs.com/us



