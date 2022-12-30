WIPOTEC-OCS has introduced a new series of modular quality control machines called Traceable Quality System Modular Design (TQS-MD) that use a “building block” concept yielding compatibility with a broad array of products. The modular concept inherent to TQS-MD machines is intended to make them extraordinarily adaptable. Depending on a product’s size, shape, weight and desired throughput speed, WIPOTEC-OCS can combine the relevant modules for a solution tailored to meet specific needs. A cornerstone of WIPOTEC-OCS’ new series is central control. Regardless the number of functionalities a TQS-MD models entails, the unit offers one user interface.