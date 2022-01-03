The IP69 FMI system inspects product from the top and bottom simultaneously, in high-definition color. The system highlights defects in red on the screen, which are flagged by the system for reject and QC review. It has magnetic-driven motors, an intelligent high-speed rejecter, and seamless positive drive belting. Remote monitoring capability and real time statistical reporting comes standard. With three model widths available, this enhanced high-speed technology has inspection rates up to 40,000 lbs. per hour.

www.prospectionsolutions.com/

https://www.foodmaster.com/directories/68-food-processing-equipment/listing/12696-prospection-solutions



