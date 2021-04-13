The company has partnered with Yaskawa America to incorporate their VFD and digital single-phase converters within Single Phase’s engineered power systems. Availability of these digital solutions enhances SPPS’ capabilities to engineer custom designs based on application-specific parameters to deliver clean, stable, reliable three-phase power from single phase utility service. In many areas of the country, it is prohibitively expensive to extend three-phase power, forcing customers to choose among problematic options such as static or rotary phase converters, or derating three-phase VFDs, which can produce harmful harmonics that can damage sensitive electronics. The partnership provides benefits such as an IEEE 519 compliant product with total harmonic distortion of less than 10%, which reduces installation costs. Also, drive sizing is more accurately accomplished, eliminating the need to oversize, saving acquisition and operating costs.