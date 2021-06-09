New series of mild steel constructed conveyors for varying height and width products travel through dual belt merge, enclosed pneumatic diverts, massive lane accumulation, combiners, single file technology and more. Product merges to one lane and then end transfers onto safety-enclosed 1:5 servo roll diverter. The divert will continuously rotate to fill 5 full lanes of accumulation. There is a combined accumulation capacity of 125 ft. of product. Each lane has a pneumatic end stop at discharge to halt flow on command. A 5:1 combiner merges product at the accumulator discharge to reduce flow back down to single file. Product then moves onto pneumatic metering clamps, roller belting and more, ultimately discharging onto the customer’s palletizing cell.
Multi-Conveyor - https://www.multi-conveyor.com