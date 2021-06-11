Automated grading system for fresh green beans automatically removes defective green beans and foreign material (FM), while also separating green beans in clusters or with attached stems. This solution consists of Key’s Iso-Flo® vibratory and rotary separation equipment with VERYX® digital sorter, which reduces labor requirements, increases throughput and achieves consistent product quality. System removes product with defects such as tip rot, wind scars and wormhole damage as well as FM including rocks, insects and animal parts, glass and more. The Iso-Flo vibratory feed shakers ensure good product spread while the rotary separator removes small particles and small FM. The VERYX digital sorter separates incoming product into three streams.
