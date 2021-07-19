The 4-axis SCARA robot line has grown to include the SR-3iA, SR-6iA, SR-12iA and new SR-20iA models with 3kg, 6kg, 12kg and 20kg payload capacities, and a 400-1,100mm reach, respectively. The small SR-3iA and SR-6iA have a compact footprint and space-saving design for maximum efficiency. In addition, the SR-3iA/H and SR-6iA/H are 3-axis variants that provide strong performance and an affordable alternative to small linear slide products. The higher-payload SR-12iA and SR-20iA provide flexibility with a large vertical stroke, and an environmental option for harsh conditions. All robots include superior robot motion, high-speed operation and ultimate precision. Power comes from the R-30iB Compact Plus controller, and robots include integrated iRVision®, conveyor tracking (iRPickTool), and other software options.
FANUC - www.fanucamerica.com