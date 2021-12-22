The company’s family of 4-axis SCARA robots now includes the SR-3iA, SR-6iA, SR-12iA and new SR-20iA models with 3 kg, 6 kg, 12 kg and 2 0kg payload capacities, and a 400-1,100 mm reach, respectively. Their space-saving design minimizes interference with peripheral devices. The SR-3iA and SR-6iA have an ultra-compact footprint and slim profile. The SR-12iA and SR-20iA have internal cable routing to eliminate interference. There are 6 models available with highest motion performance and continuous fast operation at all payloads. A generous vertical stroke makes it possible to perform assembly, packaging and various handling operations. Web-based iRProgrammer user interface for intuitive and easy robot setup and programming on a PC or Tablet (Teach Pendant is optional).

