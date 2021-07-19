New RT200 control system with integrated OPC UA server now offers maximum flexibility for digitalization within the production process. The central concept of digitalization is data exchange of all the process and machine data across the network and to higher-level IT systems such as MES, ERP and PPS. All peripheral machines, devices and systems involved in the production process communicate with one another. This enables real-time process optimizations leading to higher productivity, reduced downtime, optimized machine capacity and improved product quality. Benefits include cost reductions compared to plant manufacturer's own solutions; problem-free continued use of the temperature control unit in a new or upgraded system; technical improvement and increased reliability due to the use of a temperature control unit by a manufacturer specializing in temperature control.
With less outlay on the integration of high performance and flexible temperature control solutions, is equally attractive to plant manufacturers and to processing operations.
