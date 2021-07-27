Old Souls Farms, LLC, St. Paris, Ohio, has initiated a voluntary recall of greenhouse leafy green products following a positive test of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall includes the following greenhouse products: Arugula, Basil, Finstar, Green Bibb, Romaine and Spring Mix. Its bulk product has been affected by this recall, with sizes that range from 1 to 25 lb. clear bags. The affected lot dates of bulk product can be found here. If bought in bulk, the lot code is located on the case label.

The company’s clamshells were also affected. They range in sizes of 1 oz., 4 oz. and 5 oz. The affected clamshell greenhouse products lot codes are 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 201, 202 and 203. These lot codes and best by dates can be located at the bottom of the clamshell. The expiration dates for all Arugula, Finstar, Green Bibb, Romaine and Spring Mix are 7/23/2021, 7/24/2021, 7/25/2021, 7/26/2021, 7/27/2021, 7/29/2021, and 7/30/2021. The Basil expiration dates are 7/20/2021, 7/21/2021, 7/22/2021, 7/23/2021, 7/24/2021, 7/26/2021 and 7/27/2021.

The positive test for Listeria monocytogenes was from a routine facility test of rainwater holding tanks in the greenhouse facility as well as testing from a customer who received contaminated basil product. Multiple samples of all products from multiple lot codes as well as additional water testing has been completed. The positive test for Listeria monocytogenes in product has been determined that it was an isolated event. However, out of an abundance of caution the company decided to recall all product as stated above.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Any consumers who purchased the possibly affected products are advised to not consume and dispose of it immediately. Consumers with any questions and concerns may contact the company at 937-802- 9192 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.