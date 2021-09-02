EPL Ltd. (formerly Essel Propack Ltd.), a specialty packaging company, partnered with Colgate-Palmolive India to produce Recyclable Platina Toothpaste Tubes in India. This first set of recyclable tubes is the starting point for converting to 100% recyclable tubes for Colgate-Palmolive.

EPL is committed to bringing world-class tube packaging innovation to address growing requirements of customers on sustainability. The first-of-its-kind Recyclable Platina Tubes for Colgate-Palmolive still holds superior functionality and doesn't compromise on key product attributes and efficacies.

This innovation was enabled via EPL’s Association of Plastic Recyclers, USA (APR) approved 100% recyclable and fully recyclable Platina Tubes to pack Colgate Active Salt and Colgate Vedshakti, with other brands in the portfolio to follow.

Platina, an eco-friendly laminated tube, was designed by EPL to deliver source reduction and recyclability without the loss of any barrier properties. This offers product stability and durable shelf life of the package. Platina tube is especially suited for oral and beauty & cosmetics products. Platina tubes and caps are certified as 100%t recyclable by The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and RecyClass European certification for 'Code 2' (recycling), making it the first specialty packaging tubes and caps to be recognized as 100% recyclable, globally.