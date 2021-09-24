StackAlign™ stacking and sleeving multipacker system takes individual products from an infeed conveyor, counts and stacks them, placing them onto fixed pedestals on a servo-controlled indexing conveyor. The product stacks are then centered and aligned prior to sleeve application. A dual-zone hot air tunnel provides a smooth tightly fitting finish. Capable of running 200 PPM, stacks can be made from 2 to 10 products depending on package height. The shrink sleeve can underlap and overlap the stack of products, grouping them securely for either distribution or shipping directly to the store shelves.
New Plant Products
PDC: StackAlign Stacking and Sleeving System
September 24, 2021
