StackAlign™ stacking and sleeving multipacker system takes individual products from an infeed conveyor, counts and stacks them, placing them onto fixed pedestals on a servo-controlled indexing conveyor. The product stacks are then centered and aligned prior to sleeve application. A dual-zone hot air tunnel provides a smooth tightly fitting finish. Capable of running 200 PPM, stacks can be made from 2 to 10 products depending on package height. The shrink sleeve can underlap and overlap the stack of products, grouping them securely for either distribution or shipping directly to the store shelves.

