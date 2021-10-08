Edge Roller Technology (ERT®250) precision edge roller pallet and tray handling conveyors were designed to handle zone functionality. Creating zones along a conveyor is an important feature for applications where product accumulates before moving on to a downstream action, or for assembly applications where product moves from one stage to the next. Primarily, zones are important as they prevent pallets from bumping into each other during movement, which can disturb product orientation or even damage more delicate products. The solution is to create no-contact zones along the conveyor. These zones offer precision traffic control of product through zone roller technology that’s powered by a patented linear gearbox drive system. Creating zones is accomplished by simply removing a lower gear to locate a split between zones. Each zone acts independently of other zones and is powered by a brushless DC gearmotor. The ERT250 uses rollers to move pallet conveyors smoothly with no friction (a byproduct often seen in belt-driven platforms). The ERT250 uses pallet sensors and control logic to determine when a pallet is free to move forward, or if a pallet is stopped downstream. If a pallet is required to stop, it will stop in the next zone. Motors operate only when pallets advance forward or reverse. Multiple zones can be created on a single conveyor.





