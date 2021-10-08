ST50 Series Air/Gas Flow Meter provides precise, reliable measurement of both air flow and natural gas to operate batch systems more efficiently while improving end-product quality and reducing energy costs. Industrial air blowers and dryers are used extensively in the production of foods, flavors, fillers, granules, powders and more. The installation of the flow meter in the process control loop for air blower and dryer systems provides accurate hot air flow rate monitoring. The use of mass flow meters ensures precise rate of flow measurement and totalized flow measurement for zone control and overall system operational efficiency. In addition, it can accurately measure and control and/or sub-meter natural gas flow to heaters and burners. Offering a wide flow range, the ST50 Flow Meter measures air, compressed air, natural gas or nitrogen from 0.75 to 400 SFPS (0.23 to 122 MPS) in line sizes from 2 to 24 inches. Flow meter accuracy is up to +1% of reading, +0.5% of full scale, with repeatability of +0.5% of reading.





