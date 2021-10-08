The bio-plastic C-Range products from KM Packaging have been developed in partnership with Treetop Biopak, specializing in providing innovative compostable packaging solutions. The C BAG, from KM Packaging's C-Range of compostable bio-plastic packaging, has similar properties and look and feel as conventional plastic.

The C BAG has features including home compostability, non-GMO raw materials, meets Soil Association Standard for packaging materials, very good impact and puncture resistance, water resistance, suitable for manual and automatic bagging lines, good material perforation for produce freshness and printable.

Customers can compost the bag at home, including any vegetable leftovers, which will accelerate the bio-degradation process.

