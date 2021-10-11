In-Sight® 3D-L4000 embedded vision system combines patented speckle-free blue laser optics and the a range of true 3D vision tools with the flexibility of the In-Sight spreadsheet, which sets up and runs 3D applications without the need for programming or external processing. The all-in-one solution captures and processes images during inline inspection, guidance and gauging. It comes in three factory-calibrated fields of view and is ideal for applications across a range of industries, including food and beverage.

