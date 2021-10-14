The company’s hygienic, totally enclosed Cableflow tubular cable drag conveyors offer clean-in-place (CIP) options including wiper discs, air knife purge units and brush boxes. These in-line hygienic features allow for regular, fast cleaning without tubular conveyor disassembly, which minimizes downtime while preventing contamination of the dry bulk foods and powders they process. These conveyors are designed to minimize product accumulation and contamination and can come with quick-release connectors to simplify dismantling of the cable and tubing for periodic deep cleanings.

