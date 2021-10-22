The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions. FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing but has identified ProSource Produce, LLC (also known as ProSource Inc.) of Hailey, Idaho, and Keeler Family Farms of Deming, N.M, as suppliers of potentially contaminated whole, fresh onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

ProSource Produce LLC has issued a voluntary recall of red, yellow and white whole, fresh onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, with import dates from July 1, 2021, through August 31, 2021. A full list of recalled product information is available in ProSource Produce LLC’s recall announcement.

FDA’s traceback investigation identified Keeler Family Farms as an additional common supplier of onions from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, for many of the restaurants where sick people reported eating. When FDA met with the firm, the firm agreed to voluntarily recall all red, yellow and white onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, from July 1, 2021, through August 31, 2021. More information regarding their recall will be provided once it is available.

Descriptors of impacted onion types from ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms may include, but are not limited to, jumbo, colossal, medium, summer and sweet onions.

These onions supplied by Prosource were sold to restaurants, food service locations and retail or grocery stores throughout the United States. The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and if additional products or firms are linked to illness. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

