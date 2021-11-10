The company offers a heated pump that integrates into automation solutions such as their Deco-Bot all-in-one robotic decorating station. The heated pump uses a Waukesha lobe pump to output its product from the pump skid. It also has an inlet for product recirculation, which allows it to maintain product temperature while minimizing surges and splashes. Other features include a full washdown stainless steel design, 30-gal capacity, photo eye product level sensor to indicate when it needs to be refilled and a digital heat controller.

