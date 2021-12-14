The BULK-OUT BFF Series discharger features top-mounted receiving cups and a removable bag-lifting frame for forklift loading of bulk bags. Z-CLIP strap holders allow rapid, secure insertion and removal of bag straps from the lifting frame at floor level. The bulk bag/hopper interface is comprised of a manual SPOUT-LOCK clamp ring for high-integrity bag spout connections, and a pneumatically-actuated TELE-TUBE telescoping tube that exerts continuous downward tension on the clamp ring and bag spout as the bag empties and elongates, promoting flow and evacuation. Additional flow by FLOW-FLEXER bag activators raise and lower opposite, bottom sides of the bag at timed intervals into a steep “V” shape, and top-mounted POP-TOP extension devices that elongate the entire bag, promoting total discharge with no manual intervention. The hopper is equipped with Dual Flexible Screw Conveyors that transfer free- and non-free-flowing bulk materials to downstream processes separately or simultaneously.

www.flexicon.com



