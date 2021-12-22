The RS013N offers a 13 kg payload capacity, wide working range, small footprint and IP67-classfied design. Its design includes a new arm structure, drive system and lighter main unit, which enables high speeds and a large working area. Its 1,460 mm reach allows for installation flexibility and use in a wider variety of applications. Its internal Ethernet wiring enables easy connection to a vision system or other peripheral devices, and its floor, ceiling and wall mount options provide installation flexibility for any layout. It is dust-tight and offers a full-body IP67 rating, fully covered motors and waterproof electrical connections for reduced interference zones around the robot base, which allows the user to maximize the floor space and working area.

