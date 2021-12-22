Eriez has released two new, stronger plate magnets in its extensive line of magnetic separation equipment. The new models incorporate an improved magnetic circuit design, making these high-performance magnets even stronger than Eriez’ previous industry-leading rare earth models as well as all competitors’ offerings.

Eriez plate magnets have a proven history of superior performance capturing metal contaminants in chemical, food, packaging, pharmaceutical and other processing applications where product purity is vital.

Eriez reports that testing of the new, stronger Xtreme Rare Earth+ and Rare Earth+ plates demonstrated a significant increase in both surface gauss value and pull test strength when compared to the company’s previous generation of rare earth plates. Gauss and pull testing, the standard methods for testing a magnet’s strength, indicate a magnetic separator’s ability to deliver a pure, contaminant-free product.

The world’s premier rare earth plate magnets from Eriez will be implemented in all the company’s Deep Reach, Round Pipe and Hump-Style magnetic separators, according to Ramsdell. Eriez plate magnets provide dependable and economical solutions to problems associated with tramp iron contamination in processing lines. Plate magnets can be installed in chutes, spouts, ducts, pipes, or suspended over conveyors to remove tramp iron.

Eriez Xtreme Rare Earth+ and Rare Earth+ magnetic plates offer a superior holding force in a smaller footprint than conventional magnets. These advanced separators create a magnetic field so powerful that wash-off is virtually eliminated, making them ideal for shallow burdens in applications where fine magnetic particles can cause product contamination.

As a standard, these magnets utilize a ½-inch high 400 series stainless steel step to provide a magnetic and physical barrier to allow for unparalleled removal and retention of fine ferrous contamination. All Eriez rare earth plate magnets are manufactured to industry-accepted sanitary standards.



