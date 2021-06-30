Eriez® is boosting its international profile by establishing Eriez-Deutschland GmbH (Eriez-Germany), headquartered in Recklinghausen, Germany.

"This exciting step is the culmination of a larger strategic plan to better serve Europe’s largest economy. Rather than servicing this market through representatives and distributors, we are establishing Eriez-Deutschland to provide a direct line to our customers in Germany and throughout central Europe,” says Eriez Vice President-International Jaisen Kohmuench.

The Eriez-Deutschland management team will work in close partnership with Eriez Magnetics Europe Ltd, which has been selling magnetic separation, metal detection and vibratory feeding equipment into Europe from their headquarters in Caerphilly, U.K. since 1968. This new entity will increase Eriez’ impact in central Europe, with a focus on the German, Austrian and Swiss markets. Germany is already the largest trading partner in central Europe for Eriez Magnetics Europe Ltd. This move will further cement relationships with existing customers while also facilitating an expanded customer base.

“By having a physical presence in Germany and implementing a more localized approach, we can better serve our central European customers by bringing state-of-the-art processing solutions straight to their doorstep,” Kohmuench says. “Our customers in this area will now benefit from direct access to Eriez’ vast array of application expertise, while the dedicated German language website, www.eriezdeutschland.de, backs up this local approach for Eriez’ German speaking clients.”

For more information, visit the US site at www.eriez.com or the new German site at www.eriezdeutschland.de.