Part of the company’s RSA 500 family, the encoder is made of stainless steel, grade 1.4404, and can be obtained with a custom assembly built to withstand aggressive liquids. Originally made for a packaging and filling machine used in the dairy industry, to minimize the number of possible leakage points on this application, Leine Linde used a press-fit assembly instead of a standard assembly. This way of assembling the encoder eliminates screws and screw holes where processed food, bacteria and other pollutants otherwise could accumulate. To further protect the encoder from acidic liquid intrusion, its body can be slightly pressurized using compressed air. The result is a splash-proof, IP 67-rated, corrosion-resistant encoder that can be used in applications that process fruit juices or other acidic or corrosive liquids.

www.heidenhain.us



