GOOD PLANeT Foods, creator of premium plant-based, allergen-free cheeses, unveiled two new products to their line-up: Real Smoked Cheddar and Real Smoked Gouda Plant-Based Cheese Wheels. The Smoked Wheels are crafted with real, allergen-free ingredients, making them perfect for charcuterie boards, snacking and even as an ingredient for various recipes. They are creamy and uniquely smoked for hours with real applewood chips, making it the first of its kind plant-based cheese.

The food company's products have simple, clean ingredients that make it a PLANeT friendly option. GOOD PLANeT Foods products are vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, lactose-free, allergen-free, Non-GMO and keto-certified.

GOOD PLANeT Foods, available in over 1200+ retail locations nationwide, offers a variety of plant-based cheeses, which include the Slices, Shreds, Wedges, and the newly announced Smoked Wheels that are made up of clean ingredients, such as coconut oil and plant starches that create a superior taste, texture and melt.