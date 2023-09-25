GOOD PLANeT Foods has introduced olive oil cheese that has heart health benefits. GOOD PLANeT's Olive Oil Cheeses are dairy-free and designed to appeal to "flexitarians."

The Olive Oil Cheese comes in a variety of formats and flavors:

Blocks available in Italian-Style Mozzarella, Greek-Style Feta, and Mexican-Style Monterey Jack

available in Italian-Style Mozzarella, Greek-Style Feta, and Mexican-Style Monterey Jack Cubes available in Tuscan Herb Mozzarella, Spicy Monterey Jack, and Sharp Cheddar

available in Tuscan Herb Mozzarella, Spicy Monterey Jack, and Sharp Cheddar Shreds available in Mozzarella, Mexican Blend, and Cheddar

GOOD PLANeT's Olive Oil Cheeses are rolling out to shelves at Sprouts nationwide this month and will launch nationally in Whole Foods and many retailers this Fall.

The launch of GOOD PLANeT's Olive Oil Cheese aligns with the company's mission to create better products for people and the planet. Their goal is to go beyond dairy alternatives with a plant-based cheese that appeals to not solely vegans and flexitarians. Most vegan cheeses are high in saturated fat from coconut oil. Switching to olive oil in GOOD PLANeT's new Olive Oil Cheese means it offers the heart health benefits of unsaturated fat, less saturated fat and fewer calories than most dairy and vegan cheeses.

GOOD PLANeT's Olive Oil Cheese is crafted using non-GMO, vegan ingredients, including olive oil and real herbs and vegetables such as oregano, basil, jalapenos, bell peppers, and tomatoes. This cheese is dairy-free gluten-free, melts for pizza, pairs on a charcuterie board and offers a combination of flavor and heart health benefits.