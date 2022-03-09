EcoStruxure Asset Advisor brings a proactive approach to electrical distribution and critical data center assets, combining IoT and cloud-based technologies with the company’s experts and services for business continuity. The services offer the ability to anticipate and address issues before they become critical incidents, mitigating safety risks, avoiding unplanned downtime, operational losses and expensive maintenance interventions. It evaluates live data from your critical connected assets and applies advanced analytics to identify potential threats.
Product Focus: Energy Management
Schneider Electric Asset advisor services
March 9, 2022
