HC10DTP and HC20DTP collaborative robots enrich the company’s HC-series line. Hand-guided programming allows users to direct teach points without a pendant, and an ISO standard tool flange and electrical connections facilitate a plug-and-play approach. Power and force limiting (PFL) technology monitors force to quickly and safely react to contact, and advanced pinchless geometry provides safety. A thru-arm Category 6 Ethernet cable, I/O cable and dual air lines eliminate external utilities while offering fast, safe and easy setup of a wide variety of communication options for tooling. An easy-to-clean surface allows for use in sanitary environments where wipe or wash is required. NSF H1 certified food-grade grease is included as standard, enabling use in settings where there is a possibility of incidental food contact.

