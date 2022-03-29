Wana Brands worked with August Allen to launch an innovative AR experience for the cannabis brand's new product line that leverages the power and accessibility of Web-Based Augmented Reality (WebAR).

By scanning the QR code on the packaging, consumers are presented with immersive 3D animations enabling them to select and interact with the new Live Rosin gummy flavors Watermelon Slushy, Tropical Smoothie, Citrus Sorbet and Berry Gelato.

Wana is the first edible brand to bring its packaging to life using AR technology. The AR experience was developed by August Allen with compatibility across iOS and Android devices. Consumers can simply hold their smartphones up to scan the QR code. Once activated, the audience gets a surreal user experience that promotes the brand's new solventless extracted live rosin line.

The bold 3D animations surround the user with fun and interactive educational content to drive engagement. These interactive features include a 360 view of 3D gummies floating around that participants can pop to hear unique, playful sounds and a terpene wheel that will take you to individual immersive flavor experiences.

August Allen integrated Google analytics into this experience, including in-depth user engagement and geo-location analytics. This allowed Wana to directly access key engagement metrics such as the number of users, quantity of views, average time-in-experience and click-through rates.