The global alternative protein market is expected to reach $27.05 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% up to that time1. New product innovations and more people adopting flexitarian and meat-free diets are the main drivers for growth in this segment.

Alternative meat manufacturers want their products to resemble the real thing. With the considerations of texture, flavor, appearance and the ability to absorb flavors, it is no wonder that coconut has found a place in plant-based proteins.

Coconut can be used for food in the forms of fiber, fruit (or meat), flour, buttermilk, oil and water. Because of its versatility, coconut palms are considered the tree of life.

Coconut oil is used on hair, skin and for pets, as well as an alternative to vegetable or other cooking oils. Vegan and vegetarian consumers also rely on it as a plant-based substitute in many forms.

Coconut oil is more saturated than other plant-based oils, which makes its texture similar to animal-based oils. It is suitable as a fat replacement in various alternative protein foods, like burgers and sausages.

In fact, some of the largest plant-based meat manufacturers use coconut oil as their primary fat source. When you bite into one of their burgers, for example, the resemblance to ground beef is uncanny.





Coconut Reduction

While coconut oil has many upsides as an ingredient, using the wrong method to process it can cause production headaches. With a centrifugal cutting principle, the coconut oil heats up quite quickly. The quickly liquefying oil then lacks the necessary consistent profile. While coconut oil helps mimic fat, it is much more temperature sensitive and thus, difficult to work with—it melts at a much lower temperature than beef fat, and much faster. The FS-40 shredder from Deville Technologies is perfect for reducing coconut oil, as it overcomes that heat challenge due to lack of heat transfer from friction. It does not heat the oil; it reduces coconut oil for use as an ingredient in plant-based meat alternatives, into a wide array of shredding or grating profiles.

Solid at room temperature, the coconut oil is similar to animal fat—which makes it a suitable alternative. As well, the textural inconsistency creates a more organic mouthfeel experience for the end-user and in the finished protein product. The Deville FS40 offers a unique cutting principle with shred discs allowing processors to cut the coconut oil block into many different standard profiles currently used. “You want a consistent profile to replicate what you get in a hamburger patty or sausage,” explains Felice Siciliano, area sales manager at Deville. “The discs that we use allow us to replicate that well and process it quickly.”

The ultra-hygienic machine offers better processing of coconut oil than traditional methods—by shredding, crumbling, slicing, flaking, cutting or grating the product. Siciliano says that there isn’t a lot of heat that transfers to the product itself by using the FS40, which is how they can process it quickly and efficiently without any liquification of the coconut oil. “We’re dealing with a product that is very difficult to handle and retain its integrity; the equipment we have allows us to do so effectively.” And, without quality issues such as losing product and liquefying, along with an inconsistent profile, you will get the product you expect. You will get a machine that will shred or crumble a full block of coconut oil in about 20-30 seconds.

“We take care of the coconut oil, and the dicing and shredding of the alternative protein products as well for some of these same clients,” says Jonathan Buettner, market manager at Deville. “We have a lot of experience working with a specific formulation through hands on R & D and when a customer wants to go from a pulled pork look, to a burger for instance, we are already familiar with those particular formulations and know how it’s going to interact.” The full block shredder has obtained USDA (Dairy Division) and WDA acceptance. Deville engineers have designed the FS40 with the highest safety standards for operators and maintenance personnel. Looking for a perfect cut quality or simple size reduction? The FS40 can produce the desired result all while using minimal floor space and equipment requirements.





Cutting Solutions

With multiple platforms from manual to automated, the FS-40 class offers:

Manual

Designed for speed and lower throughput (under 6,000 lbs/hr or 2,700 Kg/hr)

Compact footprint

Entry-level price point

Ergonomic at lower throughputs

Stand-alone or integrated solutions

Optional HMI interface touch-screen

Automated

Designed for high throughput (between 6,000 lbs/hr or 2,700 kg/hr, and 12,000 lbs/hr or 5,500 kg/hr)

Automated and integrated applications

Complete shred line integration and control from a single HMI panel

Ergonomic even at high throughputs

Customizable to client’s safety, electrical specifications and internal corporate standards

Whether you want to add nutrients, or texture to replicate the experience of eating animal protein, the FS40 delivers coconut shred ready to use in plant-based meats. With this method of shredding and cutting, you will get a faster and more efficient way of processing your product.

Deville can customize a platform based on a customer’s existing formulations and new product ideas. For equipment to help your production of coconut used in meatless patties, sausage and more, please contact Deville Technologies at 866-404-4545 or https://devilletechnologies.com/.





1 according to a Research and Markets report