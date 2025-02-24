Whole Moon has released its coconut milk — a creamy and refreshing addition to its lineup that uses whole coconut meat and no oils, creams or parts. All four Whole Moon SKUs will be available nationwide, with the Coconut flavor exclusive to Sprouts through May. This launch displays Whole Moon’s dedication to using whole ingredients in creating a plant beverage that delivers taste, nutrition and a rich experience.

Using a method that blends whole-roasted almonds, oats, pistachios and soybeans — and now whole coconut meat — Whole Moon creates beverages with a rich, slightly nutty flavor and full-bodied texture. The coconut milk offers a smooth, creamy and sweet profile with whole protein nutrition.

“We’re thrilled to offer consumers the first coconut milk made from whole coconut meat — no creams, no oils; just pure, whole ingredients,” says Susan Knight, president of Whole Moon. “This addition to our lineup stays true to our mission of delivering whole protein nutrition and a rich, satisfying taste in every sip. It’s exactly what consumers love and what we’re known for.”

Whole Moon beverages are crafted with whole ingredients to reduce waste while retaining naturally occurring protein, fiber and essential nutrients. This approach delivers a complete protein source, including all nine essential amino acids, derived from the proprietary process of using the whole soybean.

Whole Moon is available in four flavors: Almond, Oat, Pistachio and Coconut. All products are low in sugar, kosher, dairy- and gluten-free, vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified, with no added oils or artificial flavorings.

Whole Moon products are available at Sprouts, ShopRite, Fairway, Central Markets, Key Foods and C-Town, with upcoming availability at Fred Meyer, Mother’s Market and QFC. To find a store near you, visit Whole Moon’s Store Locator.

For more information, visit www.wholemoon.com.