Whole Moon is launching a line of plant-based beverages that delivers whole protein through its proprietary whole ingredient process.

Whole Moon uses a process that blends whole-roasted almonds, oats, pistachios and soybeans, resulting in a rich, nutty flavor and a full-bodied texture. Whole Moon cuts down on waste and provides better nutrition from naturally occurring protein, fiber and essential nutrients. The beverages deliver a complete protein source, containing all nine essential amino acids naturally derived from legumes, nuts and grains.

"Our Whole Moon beverages were designed for people who want a plant-based option without sacrificing taste or nutrition," says Susan Knight, president of Whole Moon. "Consumers are looking for drinks with outstanding flavor along with top-notch nutritional benefits and Whole Moon delivers. In fact, we are finding that Whole Moon tastes so delicious that people want to drink it by the glass."

Whole Moon is available in three flavors: Almond, Oat and Pistachio. All Whole Moon products are low in sugar, kosher, dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified, with no added oils or artificial flavorings. Suggested retail price is $5.79 for a 42-oz. bottle.

Whole Moon is currently available at Shoprite, Fairway, Central Markets, Key Foods and C-Town. Shipping soon to Fred Meyer, Mother's Market and QFC.