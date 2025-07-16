Prime Roots Launches Plant-Based, Whole-Cut Deli Meats

After seven years of research and development, Prime Roots has made a leap forward in the deli category. Using mycelium-based whole food protein, Prime Roots is now offering a line of plant-based deli meats that are sliced fresh at the deli counter and — according to third-party blind taste tests — are preferred by many meat-eaters, who would switch to Prime Roots over conventional deli meats.

The technological breakthrough positions Prime Roots as a leader in the category of better-for-you deli options. Prime Roots’ updated recipes are among the only deli meats on the market that are nitrate- and cholesterol-free, as well as packed with protein — making them a clean-label alternative. Recent studies also show that fungi-based proteins, including those used by Prime Roots, can build muscle more effectively than animal-based proteins, such as milk, offering both functional and nutritional advantages.

“As a new-school deli brand, we’ve always been committed to giving people the flavor and health benefits they expect from their favorite deli classics,” says Kimberlie Le, cofounder of Prime Roots. “We’re thrilled to unveil our upgraded recipes and new packaging that has been refined over years of feedback, and that will drive real results. With some of our retail partners reporting that Prime Roots is driving 20% growth in deli sales — we’re not just taking share — we’re growing the category.”

With consumers concerned about preservatives and additives — especially nitrates, which remain classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organization — Prime Roots offers a clean-label option in a category overdue for innovation. Over 77% of consumers are looking to eat healthier, and Prime Roots is a part of that movement at the deli meat counter. Prime Roots’ products deliver the flavor of meat but have no nitrates, not even hidden nitrates from sources like celery salt.

Prime Roots’ upgraded product lineup includes smoked turkey, cracked pepper turkey, smoked ham, black forest ham, salami, cupping pizza pepperoni and bacon.

Each product is made from a whole food protein and designed to be sliced fresh using commercial deli slicers, making them suitable for use in both delis and restaurants. They can be served hot or cold and are gluten-, soy-, GMO- and nitrate-free, as well as free from artificial ingredients.

Beyond taste and health, Prime Roots delivers an environmental impact, with 91% fewer carbon emissions, 92% less water usage and 89% lower water eutrophication compared to traditional meat production.

Prime Roots’ products are now available at hundreds of locations, including delis, grocery stores and restaurants across 30+ states.