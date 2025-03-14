MALK Organics Debuts Coconut and Soy Plant-Based Milk

MALK Organics recently launched two 100% clean-label products – Unsweetened Organic Coconut and Unsweetened Organic Soy. Both products remain true to MALK’s mission of offering the cleanest plant-based milk options on the market, with no gums, oils or artificial additives.

Unsweetened Coconut MALK is made with four organic ingredients: filtered water, organic milk, evaporated coconut water and Himalayan pink salt. The natural richness of coconut brings a velvety texture and subtle sweetness to drinks, smoothies and cooked dishes.

Unsweetened Soy MALK is made with three organic ingredients: filtered water, soybeans and Himalayan pink salt. With 6 g of plant-powered protein in every serving, this product delivers on flavor and nutrition.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Organic Coconut and Organic Soy to our growing portfolio of clean, plant-based milks,” says MALK CEO Jason Bronstad. “At MALK, we remain committed to delivering the cleanest, highest-quality plant-based beverages, made with simple, organic ingredients. As demand for transparent, flavorful options continues to rise, we’re confident that our organic, dairy-free favorites will further solidify MALK as the trusted brand in the category.”

This month, Organic Coconut MALK will be rolling out in Whole Foods and Sprouts, and Organic Soy MALK will be rolling out exclusively in Whole Foods.