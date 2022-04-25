Sunkist, the iconic citrus brand known for fruits and juices, has partnered with Sokol, a 125-year-old family owned food formulation team to unveil the latest flavor innovation—a retail lineup of sauces and dressings. Created to complement everything from salads to tacos, dipping sauces and more, the lineup includes gluten-free and nut-free offerings with no high fructose corn syrup. Currently, four SKUs are available nationally at Walmart locations with future retailer announcements to come.

Developed by some of Chicago’s top culinary and food product development experts, these bright sauces bring chef-worthy flavor combos straight to at-home kitchens across the nation. The line of Sunkist Sauces & Dressings will include gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, dairy-free and egg-free offerings.

Each flavor celebrates citrus in a different way and comes in an array of profiles including Lemon Pepper Caesar, Grapefruit Poppy Seed, Spicy Mango Habanero, Mimosa, Blueberry Chipotle, Mandarin Fig, Orange Sesame Ginger and Pomegranate Lime. Made for tacos, salads, marinades and more, these versatile and multi-use Sunkist Sauces & Dressings add tang and zest to just about any type of recipe.